When A Man Uncovered This Long-Forgotten Hat Box, Inside He Found A 100-Year-Old Wedding Cake

Ronald Warninger was clearing out his garage when he came across a long-forgotten hat box. Certain that it contained something important, he opened it up – and uncovered a century-old wedding cake.

A chiropractor by trade, Warninger comes from Yakima, Washington. Over the years, while raising his family, he has accumulated quite a number of sentimental objects and trinkets.

Consequently, in November 2015, Warninger decided to do some organizing. He turned his attention to his garage and began to clear it out. However, as he sorted through his possessions, he uncovered a find that stopped him in his tracks.

