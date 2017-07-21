When This Man Followed A Hysterical Girl Through A Subway, He Found A Tiny Toddler Turning Blue

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Kissane was queuing in Subway when he heard the terrified calls for help coming from another customer. On instinct, he followed the noise of the panicked woman, ditching his place at the sandwich bar. And when he saw the small boy in distress and clearly struggling to breathe, his instincts kicked in.

Mom Mary Graham was frantic as she tried to get her two-year-old son out of his stroller. However, her desperate pleas for help sparked Kissane’s quick response, and she later described his actions as heroic.

This good citizen became known as a local hero after he helped the family in distress. And what he did to help little Noah made national news, too. Indeed, Graham said she will be forever grateful for the quick actions that fateful day.

