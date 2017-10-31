When A Man Found This Baby In A Car Seat By The Road, He Also Discovered The Items Left With Him

ADVERTISEMENT

When one man found a month-old baby by the side of the road, the discovery shocked him beyond belief. However, when police discovered the items left with the child, the mystery grew even more confusing. So, officers did all they could to get to the bottom of it.

Roger Prater is the church youth group leader at Abba’s House of Worship Center in the city of Ada, Oklahoma. As part of his work with the church, Prater organizes trips for the children to enjoy. Accordingly, in September 2017, he and his wife Nancy took the group to an amusement park.

After enjoying a fun-filled day out, the group left the park just before 4:00 p.m. to make their way back home. The journey went without incident. That was until Prater spotted something unusual by the side of the road.

