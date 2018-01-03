This Man Found $500 In A Drive-Thru ATM And Took The Only Logical Course Of Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Most ATM users head to the nearest machine for one purpose only: to withdraw cash. They go through the motions of inserting their debit cards, typing in a pin and selecting the amount of money they need. Once the bills are dispensed, they head off.

But one man drove up to his local ATM only to find the normal process was out of whack: money was already waiting for him in the machine. Some may have driven off with the unclaimed $500, but he decided to take the only logical course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 11, 2015, Bobby Puryear of Modesto, California, headed to his local drive-through ATM, likely expecting a quick in-and-out trip. But when he put his card in the machine, he saw something out of the ordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT