This Man Was Given A Gift By His Stepson, But The Real Surprise Were Papers Hidden In An Envelope

When one stepdad received a photo frame from his stepson, he thought it was the most heartwarming gift. However, it wasn’t until he looked on the back of the gift that he found an envelope. And what he found inside would change his life forever.

Tyler Dukes comes from the city of Macon in Georgia. He lives there with his mom Angela Wilson and his stepdad Blake. Although Blake was a late addition to Tyler’s life, the pair shared a very special bond.

In fact, their relationship was just like that of any other father and son. “Blake’s been a father to Tyler since he was 13 so they’ve been extremely close. You couldn’t tell they weren’t biological,” Angela said in an interview obtained by StoryTrender in July 2017.

