When This Man Got A $200 Speeding Fine, He Gave The Cop A Bracelet That Made Him Rip Up The Ticket

It is no mean feat being a highway patrol officer in Mississippi, but when state trooper Jason Ales stopped a speeding motorist in Batesville, he got more than he bargained for. Ales wasn’t verbally abused, nor did he witness the driver pleading forgiveness. In fact, the motorist, Mike Powers, took a very different approach to being issued with a fine.

The story begins in early September 2015 when Powers, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was having a challenging work week. Powers’ manager had rearranged his schedule, instructing him to commute from Nashville, Tennessee, to Mississippi for a business appointment. Powers had spent Tuesday night in a hotel and was apprehensive about the journey that Wednesday morning.

Already behind schedule, Powers raced through a 60-zone at a breakneck 80 miles an hour. But despite the pressure of running late for work, Powers’ day was about to get even more troublesome. Ales pulled him over and served him with a routine speeding ticket.

