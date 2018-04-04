This Man Hadn’t Worn Long Pants Since 1987. Then He Underwent A Total Transformation On TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since John Long had been a young man, he had avoided wearing any pants that extended below his knees. Given the active nature of his job, shorts were a good fit for him, after all. However, when John’s wife put him forward for a television makeover, she eventually realized how stylish her husband could be.

John lives in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. There, he owns a snow-plowing company and also works in construction. However, despite working in the elements, he had a penchant for a very particular type of garment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, John had reportedly worn loose-fitting shorts every single day of the year since leaving high school in 1987. At first, the items of clothing were simply something to pull on at the beach after surfing; in time, though, he chose not to wear any other type of garment on his lower half.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT