A Man Handed This Homeless Woman $283 – Then Secretly Filmed What She Bought With The Money

Giving to those in need is one of the most rewarding things that a person can do. YouTube host Das is certainly able to relate to that, as he gifted $283 to a homeless woman on the streets of Santa Monica, California, in August 2015. For the rest of the day, however, he secretly filmed what she purchased with the money.

As social media continues to grow, content providers from across the world are able to find an audience for their work. K3tv is one such channel, specializing in social experiments, pranks and experimental dating. Based in the United States, it has earned a sizable following since joining YouTube in November 2014.

Indeed, K3tv now has more than 300,000 subscribers after producing over 30 videos. While the latter number might seem low, those posts have earned more than 53 million views on YouTube, proving incredibly popular with online users. That success could be credited to the sheer variety of content on the channel, ranging from the comedic to the heartfelt.

