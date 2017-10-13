When A Man Heard This Toddler Had Been Kidnapped, He Used The Promise Of Pizza To Track Her Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Under normal circumstances, buying someone a pizza would be considered a generous and friendly act. But rather than an act of kindness, one supermarket employee from England used a pizza delivery as a tactic to track down a missing toddler. The extraordinary story made the news on both sides of the Atlantic. It is an incredible case of the internet making the world a much smaller place.

Harry Brown worked in a branch of the British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s. He was surprised to discover one day that he’d been messaged by two people he didn’t know. Furthermore, this couple, Gary and Kim Forester, were reaching out over someone he had met through online gaming. Unfortunately, the pair had a problem.

In essence, the Foresters were desperately searching for their granddaughter, Yvette Henley. Gary and Kim had won custody of young Yvette following a court battle, but her father Virgil Henley had allegedly absconded with the little girl. The Foresters were at their wits’ end.

