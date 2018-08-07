This Man Heard A Vital Fact About His Sixth Child – And Then The Nervous Dad Went Completely Nuts

ADVERTISEMENT

As Kennedy Zarour awaited the arrival of child number six, he was clearly nervous. So when he got some unexpected news after his wife, Natalie, gave birth, he could no longer control his emotions. As a result the dad went completely nuts, sending the delivery room into a frenzy.

The Zarour family live in Waldwick, New Jersey. And by early 2017 the couple were the proud parents of five girls. Two of them – twins Collet and Ariana – were from Kennedy’s first marriage. Meanwhile, Giselle, Mia, and Jolie belonged to the both of them.

However, while Kennedy and Natalie already had a lot of kids on their hands, their family wasn’t complete just yet. In fact, in March 2017 the Zarours were preparing to welcome their sixth child. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Kennedy was convinced that it would be another girl.

