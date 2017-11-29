When A Man In A Wheelchair Blocked Her Way, This Woman’s Reaction Left Him Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

One young woman was in a Walmart parking lot when she spotted a disabled veteran. She could have ignored him and carried on with her day, but she chose not to. Having watched him struggle for too long she jumped out of her car and approached him.

In 2015 Morgan Wheeler was a 21-year-old living and working in Fayetteville, West Virginia. But in June that year she found herself at the center of a social media storm. She had done something pretty remarkable, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it.

The story begins one day when Wheeler headed to Walmart to pick up a few things. But as she got in her car to leave she realized that she was blocked in, not by a car, but by a wheelchair. So she sat and waited for the way to be clear.

