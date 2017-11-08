This Man Kept A Hideous Secret For Three Decades – Until His Girlfriend Finally Uncovered The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher Candy Williams was relaxing and enjoying the sunshine on a Florida beach when she first met Jovan Collier. She immediately felt drawn to him, and after a three-month romance, the couple set up home together. “It was a whirlwind. We hit it off that day,” remembered Candy in an interview with ABC News.

Both Williams and Collier, it turns out, had made their homes in St. Petersburg, Florida recently, with hopes of getting a new start in life. In fact, they felt that they had many things in common, and this encouraged them to start planning for marriage.

Candy in particular had been on the lookout for Mr. Right. “I was looking for someone to share my life with,” Candy recalled. “I was just missing a significant other that I really wanted.” Another thing that they had in common was that they’d both experienced tragedy and grief in their lives.

