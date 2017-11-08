This Man Kept A Hideous Secret For Three Decades – Until His Girlfriend Finally Uncovered The Truth

By Ken Macdonald
November 8, 2017
Image: ABC News

Teacher Candy Williams was relaxing and enjoying the sunshine on a Florida beach when she first met Jovan Collier. She immediately felt drawn to him, and after a three-month romance, the couple set up home together. “It was a whirlwind. We hit it off that day,” remembered Candy in an interview with ABC News.

Image: ABC News

Both Williams and Collier, it turns out, had made their homes in St. Petersburg, Florida recently, with hopes of getting a new start in life. In fact, they felt that they had many things in common, and this encouraged them to start planning for marriage.

Image: ABC News

Candy in particular had been on the lookout for Mr. Right. “I was looking for someone to share my life with,” Candy recalled. “I was just missing a significant other that I really wanted.” Another thing that they had in common was that they’d both experienced tragedy and grief in their lives.

