This Man Lived On The Streets For 30 Years, But Then A Cop Discovered His True Identity

In every major city across the world, you will find a number of poor people without a home to call their own. Mick Myers was one of these unfortunate individuals, living the solitary life of a hobo around the East Bay of California for 30 years. However, following a candid conversation in 2017, a local cop soon set in motion events which would bring it all back home for Myers. Remarkably, after three decades of tramping the streets, the 67-year-old was set on a new path that would lead him to discover the truth about his past.

Myers knew that had been adopted as a two-year-old infant, growing up in San Leandro, CA. He was once part of his high school’s marching band, but he found that he was not in tune with his adoptive family. Indeed, life at home was very difficult. Myers went without affection from his siblings, despite the best efforts of their loving mother.

Sadly, when his adoptive parents passed away, the rest of the family turned their backs on Myers and cut all ties. Similarly, the California native lost contact with his childhood friends. While he eventually found work as a truck driver, Myers was all alone, and sadly his isolation and general situation continued to worsen in the following years.

