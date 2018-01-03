This Man Lost His Driver’s License On A Night Out. Then Days Later He Got An Alarming Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

When William Armstrong lost his driver’s license on a night out, he may have assumed he’d never see it again. Still, all he needed to do was replace the document, then his woes would be over. A few days after Armstrong’s mishap, however, he received a letter through the door – one that proved that someone, somewhere had found his license. And what they had apparently done with it made Armstrong sit up and take notice.

Armstrong hails from Cheltenham, situated in the English county of Gloucestershire. The picturesque town is famed for its nationally renowned cultural events, which include the Cheltenham Literature Festival and the Cheltenham Jazz Festival. But it wasn’t while attending either of those that Armstrong managed to misplace his driver’s license.

No, Armstrong actually made his fateful error while on a night on the town. The Cheltenham native was a little the worse for wear on that occasion in November 2017, even admitting later on on Twitter that he was “pretty drunk” during the evening in question.

