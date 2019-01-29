A Man Made A Christmas Hotel Booking For Homeless People. Then He Received A Heartbreaking Message

By Annie Price
January 29, 2019
In 2018 Carl Simpson booked 14 rooms in a hotel with the aim of getting more than 20 people off the streets for Christmas. Everything looked good to go, and Simpson told the folk he was trying to help what he’d done. But then he received an unexpected phone call that broke his heart.

Being homeless is incredibly tough at any time of year. But having nowhere to go at Christmas can be particularly difficult. Living out on the cold streets or in soulless temporary accommodation while everybody else celebrates with family and friends must be exceptionally hard.

In the United States, it’s estimated that there were in excess of 500,000 individuals classed as homeless on any given night in 2017. And it’s a plight that affects many people across the ocean in the United Kingdom as well. According to U.K. government figures, thousands slept on the nation’s streets each night during 2017.

