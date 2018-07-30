This Man Opened A Gift At His Son’s Birthday Party – And When The Dad Saw Inside He Began To Weep

By Annie Price
July 30, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via LittleThings

A man was celebrating his young son’s birthday when he was asked to open a present himself. The box was large and mysterious, and the father had no idea what it contained. However, what lay within would bring tears to his eyes.

Image: Instagram/sisterforever2016

Alisson and Emily have starred on their YouTube channel, Sister Forever, since 2016. Their videos often revolve around kid-friendly challenges, vlogs, and shopping hauls. The girls’ content has proved popular online, earning then more than 74 million views on YouTube alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/sisterforever2016

But while the pair’s intended audience is presumably children, one of their uploads caught the attention of adults in 2017. The video in question was set at a birthday party, which wasn’t unusual for the youngsters. However its content struck a chord with grown-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT