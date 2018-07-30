This Man Opened A Gift At His Son’s Birthday Party – And When The Dad Saw Inside He Began To Weep

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was celebrating his young son’s birthday when he was asked to open a present himself. The box was large and mysterious, and the father had no idea what it contained. However, what lay within would bring tears to his eyes.

Alisson and Emily have starred on their YouTube channel, Sister Forever, since 2016. Their videos often revolve around kid-friendly challenges, vlogs, and shopping hauls. The girls’ content has proved popular online, earning then more than 74 million views on YouTube alone.

But while the pair’s intended audience is presumably children, one of their uploads caught the attention of adults in 2017. The video in question was set at a birthday party, which wasn’t unusual for the youngsters. However its content struck a chord with grown-ups.

