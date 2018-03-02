When This Man Proposed To His Girlfriend, He Didn’t Expect A Grilling From Her Toddler

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jasmine Brannan got engaged to her boyfriend Ian Faulkner, one of the first people the couple told was her son Asher. However, it turned out that the little boy did not give his blessing at all. In fact, his first response was to give Faulkner a grilling.

Brannan lives with her young family in Frankfort, Illinois. She is the mom of two small children, including her charismatic little boy Asher. In 2018 Asher was four years old and just starting to make sense of the world around him.

Describing her inquisitive toddler, in January 2018 Brannan told the Daily Mail, “Asher is constantly asking questions and yearning for more knowledge. His imagination is huge and if you have a problem, Asher is bound to have a solution.”

