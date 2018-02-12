This Man Proposed To His Girlfriend At A Surprise Party. But Then He Dropped A Massive Bombshell

ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay’s “Fix You” played as Nicole Carfagna walked into the marquee in her backyard. She gasped in shock as she saw all her family and friends gathered there. Her boyfriend Danny led her to the center of the tent and dropped down to one knee. Even if she’d guessed what he was about to ask, she could never have imagined what he would reveal next.

In December 2017 Nicole was living on Long Island with her boyfriend, Danny Rios, and their dog, Max. She is a special education teacher and her partner a police officer. On her blog, she writes, “I love spending time with loved ones, food, the beach, reading, sports, video games.”

Throughout the three years that the couple had been together, Nicole had peppered her social media accounts with pictures of the two together. They undeniably made a good-looking pair. And from staring at beautiful vistas to attending baseball matches, they’d fitted a lot in.

