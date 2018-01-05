This Man Was Pulled Over After Picking His Niece Up From Chemo. Then The Officer Opened His Trunk

ADVERTISEMENT

A Missouri man had just picked his niece up from hospital during the summer of 2015 when he spotted the flashing lights of a police car behind him. He pulled his van over, expecting the lawman to hand him a ticket. However, his worries went into overdrive when he saw the officer open the trunk of the cop car and reach inside.

Matthew Manley lives in the small city of Hermann, MO, with his wife Dana. The couple enjoys a close relationship with their then five-year-old niece, Sydney, who sadly suffers from cancer. And on August 28, 2015, Manley had travelled to nearby St. Louis to collect the sick child in his van after one of her then daily chemotherapy sessions.

Manley arrived at the hospital and strapped the poorly Sydney into his van. The pair of them then set off on the near 80-mile journey back to their hometown. However, on his way back to Hermann, Manley’s stomach probably sank when he saw the flashing lights of the law behind his vehicle.

