This Man Pulled Over And Told His Wife To Drive Home. Then She Saw Him Approach An Aging Stranger

In June 2017 Tara Carter and her son were being driven home by her husband Chris. Suddenly, though, Chris sharply turned the car. And, at first, Tara had no idea why her spouse was now traveling in the opposite direction to their house. Once she saw Chris approach a stranger, however, all began to become clear.

While growing up, you may have been told to respect your elders. That rule was perhaps passed on by a parent or grandparent; it may even have been instilled in you at school. But, of course, not everyone lives by that credo.

And, naturally, many people are busy, tied up with their own concerns and worries. What’s more, when you’re rushing around focusing on your day-to-day life, it can be easy to forget about neighbors or strangers around you who may need some assistance from time to time.

