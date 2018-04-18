This Man Saved His Nephew From Foster Care. Then On American Idol He Sang For Both Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When Marcio Donaldson was faced with the choice of taking on his nephew or letting him fall into foster care, there was only one reasonable option. The young man decided to adopt the baby and turn his life around. As a result, he later appeared American Idol to sing a song for the pair of them.

Donaldson hails from Compton, California. Growing up, he experienced hardships, in particular when he and his sister ended up in foster care. However, throughout his low points, Donaldson found solace in his love of music.

Describing his eventful childhood, in 2018 Donaldson told American Idol, “Growing up in that neighborhood, it was a lot of shooting, a lot substance abuse, a lot of people who did not even see the age of 13 years old.”

