When This Man Saw His Fiancée’s Childhood Photo, He Instantly Recognized The Boy In The Background

Verona Koliqi was reminiscing as she looked at an old photograph. The image was a decade old and showed her enjoying a holiday with her loved ones. Feeling nostalgic, she decided to share the photo with her fiancé. However, she never expected him to recognize the boy in the background.

Koliqi was born in Kosovo but later moved to London, England, where she grew up. However, she never forgot her background and would often make trips back to her home region to visit her family and friends.

That’s exactly what Koliqi was doing in the summer of 2016 when she returned to Kosovo. While she was there, a handsome young man caught her attention. She wanted to talk to him, but she didn’t go and introduce herself.

