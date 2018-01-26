When A Man Saw A Lost Video Of His Parents’ 1953 Wedding, He Was Struck By An Amazing Revelation

ADVERTISEMENT

For generations, technology has allowed us to record our most precious memories, whether it be in the form of a photograph or a video. Joel Smith was delighted to discover lost footage of his parents’ 1953 wedding on their 60th anniversary. After watching the video though, he was inspired to devise an ambitious plan to surprise them.

Joel’s plan was captured on video by Hagerty, an insurance company specializing in classic car and boat insurance. Protecting a range of vehicles worth $30 billion in total, the company also has a successful YouTube channel, boasting more than 272,000 subscribers. However, even with ten years’ worth of content, Joel’s video is still one of their most popular posts.

Titled “My Parents’ First Car – 1948 Plymouth convertible”, the post was uploaded on February 26, 2013, earning more than 1.3 million views. It opens with a picture of Joel’s parents, Joe and Beverly Smith, posing on their beloved car, before Joel explains its importance to the pair. “When my parents were married, they had the ’48 Plymouth convertible, and they’ve talked about the car ever since,” he recalled.

