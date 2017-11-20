When This Man Popped Home For Lunch, He Saw What His Girl Was Wearing And Fell Sobbing To His Knees

ADVERTISEMENT

One young couple from Tennessee has managed to warm the hearts of millions of people with a simple act of sharing. In early 2017, a video clip of an incredibly intimate moment of their lives was uploaded to the internet for the whole world to see. The footage swiftly went viral, with the online community overwhelmed by the young man’s completely adorable reaction to some wonderful news.

In April 2017, Destiny Prince was a 22-year-old mother of two, living in Red Bank near Chattanooga in Tennessee. She shared an apartment with her kids and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Richard Davis. Little did Prince know the sensational splash she would make that month when she posted a short film clip to her Facebook page. The video she uploaded of herself and Davis made the two of them stars as the video took the internet by storm.

It is an incredibly heart-warming video and the online community simply couldn’t get enough of it – and it is easy to see why. The plan for the film clip came about one day when Prince received some glad tidings. It was the kind of news that most women would want to tell their significant others as soon as possible.

