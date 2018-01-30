This Man Was Sleeping Rough In Brutal Cold. Then A Pawn Shop Owner Saw His Name On Decades-Old Bonds

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bitter winter in Chicago, especially for those living on the streets. Among the homeless community was an Army veteran. But little did the former soldier know that there was someone looking for him. And they were about to give him something that would turn his life around.

This remarkable story begins in Kansas, way back in 1980. It involves two men, a pawn shop and some savings bonds. Nearly four decades later, the tale has finally reached a conclusion, and it’s a truly uplifting story to recount.

The first character to mention is Woodrow Wilson, Jr. In 1980 he was a 21-year-old serving in the U.S. Army. But when money became a bit tight, Wilson decided that he needed to make a quick buck. And he knew that he had a few savings bonds worth $100 each.

