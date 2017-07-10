=”attachment_180498″ align=”aligncenter” width=”1200″] Images: King 5[/caption]
A man was walking along the highway when he noticed something strange at the side of the road. A section of brush was flattened as if someone had driven over it. Sure enough, after going to investigate, he found a car crashed into a tree. But it was when he looked inside the vehicle that he got the biggest surprise.
In May 2017, Bob Stewart and his family experienced something that no family should have to. One of their relatives went missing – and nobody had any clue where she might be.
Stewart’s aunt, Sharon Leaming lives in Rochester, Washington. However, she had driven out to the family’s vacation house in North Cove, on the coast.
-
This Man Was Working In His Garden When He Spotted These Tiny Eggs. Then They Started To Hatch
-
43 Years After Being Abandoned At Birth, These Sisters Uncovered The Truth About Their Mother
-
This Tattoo Artist Popped The Question To His Girlfriend In The Most Perilous Way Possible
-
When This Man Found A Sinkhole In His Driveway, He Discovered An Astonishing Secret Hidden Inside
-
This Man Spotted A Car Partly Hidden In The Brush And When He Peered Inside It He Was Floored
-
This Is The Real Reason Why Seann William Scott Has Totally Vanished From The Spotlight
-
This Modern Family Star Posed With A Fan. And When He Found Out Her Identity, The Internet Went Wild
-
When A Driver Pulled Over To Help This Little Girl, He Had No Idea Of The Horrors She’d Endured
-
After This Girl Got Poison Ivy In Her Eyes, Her Sister Shared These Priceless Photos Online
-
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
-
Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight
-
10 Surprising Secrets Hidden On The Cover Of The Beatles’ Abbey Road