When A Man Spotted This Small Child Standing On A Busy Road, He Got Out Of The Car And Approached

As a dedicated video gamer, it can be safely assumed that Ohio man Doyle Higgins has seen many an alarming and potentially deadly scenario on screen. But now he has a life-or-death situation from reality that he can watch whenever the mood takes him, thanks to his dash-mounted camera. The 46-year-old was driving in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, in spring 2016, when an unexpected sight in his windshield forced him to brake. The gamer was utterly shocked to see a toddler standing right in the middle of the busy road ahead – and for the wee one it was almost game over.

On Saturday, April 23, 2016 Higgins and his wife, Nancy, were returning home after a grocery shopping trip to their local Kroger. It was a sunny spring afternoon, and it can only be presumed that their journey by Jeep through Cincinnati had gone without a hitch. At least it may have done until they turned that fateful corner into Fehr Road in the Delhi Township.

The exact time of the turning maneuver is recorded for posterity on the footage from Higgins’ recently purchased dash-cam. He was road-trialling the technology, but little did the driver know that the resulting images would test the nerves of so many parents. Indeed, when Higgins subsequently uploaded the sequence to YouTube it would send shivers down the spines of moms and dads worldwide.

