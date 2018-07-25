After A Man Suffered A Heart Attack, Cops Told His Wife That Another Woman Had Been At The Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Winn was driving in Texas when he suffered a major heart attack at the wheel. Fortunately, though, he was swiftly whisked to hospital and given the expert care needed to improve his chances of staying alive. Then Alan’s wife Joy discovered that there had been another woman at the scene…

The Winn family has faced hardships over the years, but throughout them all, they’ve always had each other. In 2009, for instance, mom of four Joy was given a diagnosis of breast cancer; in order to beat the illness, then, she was subjected to chemotherapy, radiation and a mastectomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

And during Joy’s ordeal, her husband Alan was at her side. The couple’s faith and the support of their friends and family kept them afloat too. For years afterwards, though, they were strapped for cash due to Joy’s medical bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT