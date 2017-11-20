When This Man Turned 60, His 40-Year-Old Stepson Gave Him A Gift Three Decades In The Making

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not everyday someone close to you turns 60, so when the landmark birthday came around for Dave Skaggs, his family wanted to do something extra special for him. But Dave could never be emotionally prepared for the present he was about to receive!

When Dave Skaggs married Pamela Skaggs, he was certainly taking on a lot of responsibility. Pamela came with a lot of baggage, as she already had five sons! The youngest of them all was Joel Glenn, only ten when Dave bravely came onto the scene.

As Joel hit puberty and became a teen, he gave his parents a tough time. He constantly acted up and put Dave’s good nature and patience to the test. Anytime it was possible to be a troublemaker, Joel could undoubtedly be relied upon to rebel.

