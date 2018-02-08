This Man Used Facebook To Locate His Long-Lost Brother – Then Found He Lived Just Two Miles Away

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to tracking down his long-lost brother, Stewart Oaks reckoned that many hands were better than one. So, he stuck a picture on Facebook in the hope that someone might be able to help. However, probably the last thing he expected was to discover that his sibling lived just a couple of miles away.

Stewart Oaks grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He graduated from the city’s Washington High School before settling in the area to raise a family. Adopted as a child, Oaks knew that he had a younger brother, though sadly that was pretty much all he knew. Other details about his long-lost sibling were sketchy to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, all Oaks really knew was that his younger brother was born on August 7, 1960. With a six-year age gap between them, the brothers had been apart for 57 years when Oaks decided to do something about it. During this time, Oaks had often wondered what had become of his sibling. It was likely an odd feeling, as Oaks himself said, “Knowing that I had a brother somewhere, but not knowing where or how or anything like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT