This Man Waited Patiently For His Bride To Appear. Then He Saw Her Arrive And Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Ceaser’s wedding day was certainly an emotional one. As he stood at the altar watching his bride walk down the aisle, he wasn’t able to hold back the tears. But there was a particularly special reason he found the whole thing so emotional.

Ceaser and Lindsey Whitehead are a couple who live in Pascagoula, Mississippi. And this story is all about how the two of them found themselves at the center of what turned out to be a viral sensation just a couple of years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole thing stemmed from just one 30-second video. And Will, who now works as a youth pastor at the religious organization, Springs Youth, in Hurley, MS, was the main focus of all the attention. The all-important video reduced plenty of people to tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT