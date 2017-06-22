This Man Was Wading Through A Lake When He Saw A Young Child’s Foot Suddenly Float To The Surface

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Colorado man visited his local lake, he assumed it would be a relaxing experience. But when he took to the water, his idyllic day out descended into the stuff of nightmares. Because as he waded through the waves, he spotted the foot of a tiny child.

Angelo Mondragon is a plumber in Fort Collins, Colorado. This dad works hard, and so sometimes he enjoys escaping to the country at the weekends. And so one Sunday in 2015, he decided to visit Windsor Lake with his loved ones.

Windsor Lake is just a 25-minute drive from Fort Collins. The beauty spot is the ideal place for a family day out. Here, groups can enjoy many recreational activities such as boating, hiking and swimming.

