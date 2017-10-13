This Man Went To A Five-Year-Old’s Funeral As Spider-Man, And The Family Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Funerals are never easy. However, when a family is grieving the loss of a child, saying goodbye is somehow even harder. So when one man arrived to a five-year-old’s funeral dressed as Spider-Man, the family couldn’t hide their emotion.

Joshua Garcia lived in Fort Worth, Texas, with his family. His mom, dad and five older brothers all cherished him. The five-year-old had lit up their world with his lively persona and happy demeanor. However, sadly, he was not to be in their lives for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck the Garcia family in April 2016. Garcia’s mother had been looking after the young boy when he went missing. She called the cops, and officer Damon Cole from the Fort Worth Police Department set off to the scene to help look for the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT