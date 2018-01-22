As This Man’s Mother Lay On Her Deathbed, She Handed Him A Photo Of His Famous Biological Father

ADVERTISEMENT

For young Brandon MacDonald in 1997, it had to be one of the toughest moments of the Canadian’s life so far. The teenager’s mother, Karen Lakey, had been battling cancer for years, but unfortunately now it looked like she was losing the war. Doctors had informed the patient that she was not going to make it and the 45-year-old mom knew she had to put her house in order. As she lay on what she thought was her deathbed, Karen gave her son a startling piece of information – the identity of his biological father.

The story went that, back in the summer of 1979, an unhappily married Karen had been working for the Canadian arm of a record company. She had a brief affair with a visiting U.S. heart-throb who was promoting his latest release. Soon after, Karen realized that they had produced a hit of their own, and that she was pregnant. Brandon was born the following year, but faced an unfortunate situation growing up in Calgary, Alberta. “He hadn’t had much of a father figure in his life,” his mother admitted to People magazine in March 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout Brandon’s childhood, he was unaware who his biological father was, but that changed in his teenage years. Karen had been battling cancer as she raised her son, but when the boy was 16 years old, she had come to a heartbreaking realization. Desperately ill and in hospital, Karen had been told by doctors that the end at hand. She now knew it was time to tell Brandon the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT