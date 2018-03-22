After This Man’s Pregnant Girlfriend Was Killed, The Single Dad Finally Broke His Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Impending parenthood should be one of the most exciting periods in an expectant couple’s life. For Ashton Matheny, though, he faced an unimaginable situation following the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind in August 2017. However, the single father finally broke his silence on the matter four months later.

Together for seven years, Ashton and Savanna had been on course to embark on the next stage of their lives. While temporarily living with her father, mother and brother in an apartment building in Fargo, North Dakota, the pregnant 22-year-old was only a month away from the due date of their little girl.

Savanna moved to the city a year earlier for her job, working as a nursing assistant at a retirement home. However, with a baby on the way, she also had an eye on the future, signing a lease for a new apartment with Ashton. Unfortunately, though, everything changed on the afternoon of August 19, 2017.

