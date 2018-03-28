This Man’s Strange Skin Looked Like Tree Bark. But After 16 Surgeries He’s Been Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

Abul Bajandar has not always had things easy. Principally, that’s because he suffers from a rare medical condition, which has in turn led him to undergo multiple surgical procedures and suffer from unbearable pain. Thanks to medical intervention, though, Bajandar’s quality of life has been drastically improved.

And Bajandar, who comes from the southern Khulna district of Bangladesh, has a truly extraordinary story. He’s not always been afflicted by his condition, either; when the rickshaw driver first met his wife-to-be, Halima Khatun, he had seemed to be in good health. Everything would soon change, however.

Indeed, at the time that Bajandar and Khatun were preparing to tie the knot, the man’s health had begun to deteriorate. Nevertheless, the couple married, and Bajandar and his wife now have a four-year-old daughter together. In the interim, however, it has not been a smooth ride for the young family.

