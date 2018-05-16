A Man’s Wife Came Home Late And Ate Alone. Then He Told The World What She’s Up To

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain commitments can drive an unfortunate wedge between even the happiest of married couples. You could be forgiven for thinking that’s what happened to Philip Urtz and his wife Jessica – especially after she came home late one night in May 2016 and decided to eat her dinner alone. However, Philip took to Facebook soon after to explain exactly why that was.

A resident of Rome, New York, Philip owns a small business specializing in roll-off dumpster rentals called PUDS Dumpsters. In 2013 he celebrated one of the most significant days of his life, as he married his girlfriend Jessica. However, after three years together, Philip felt the need to share something on social media.

One night in May 2016, Jessica returned home late after a long day. As she ate her dinner by herself, Philip snapped a picture of his wife in their kitchen, before taking to Facebook. Inspired, the New York native then wrote a lengthy post explaining the situation, spurred on by a similar story written by user Bobby Wesson in November 2015.

