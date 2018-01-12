This Man’s Wife Was Declared Dead During Labor. Then He Uttered Words That Led To A Miracle

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming a baby into the world should be one of the happiest moments of a person’s life. However, when doctors declared one woman dead during labor, all that her husband could do was look on in horror. But he refused to give up, and that’s when he uttered some inspirational words that may have sparked what some see as a miracle.

Melanie and Doug Pritchard come from Phoenix, Arizona. Melanie is a passionate Catholic and works with pro-life and pro-family organizations across the state. And when she isn’t involving herself with other people’s families, she’s busy raising her own.

In 2010 Melanie and Doug were already the parents of one child, a boy named Brady, and were preparing to welcome their second baby. Given that they had been through the process before, they felt calm about what laid ahead.

