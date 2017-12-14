When This Man’s Wife Went Missing He Feared The Worst, But A Search On Instagram Left Him Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gianluca Cervara and Anna Zayachkivska, the first months of their marriage should have been the happiest time of their life. One day, though, Anna apparently vanished into thin air. Then, months later, Gianluca found something that would take his breath away while browsing Instagram.

Anna Zayachkivska and Gianluca Cervara seemed to have a normal relationship, though Anna was just 23-years-old when she met Gianluca, who was some 20 years her senior. The pair were first introduced at a friend’s birthday in the summer of 2015.

Anna, who won Miss Ukraine in 2013, had just moved to Milan to pursue her modeling career. She had previously worked on campaigns for Ralph Lauren and walked the runway for Armani. Standing at just under six foot tall, it’s easy to understand why Gianluca fell for the Ukrainian beauty. Gianluca apparently worked for Geox shoes, although Anna later admitted that she was never entirely sure what his role was.

