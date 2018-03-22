After A Manufacturer Called Her A Stupid Woman, This Mother Got The Sweetest Payback

ADVERTISEMENT

After allegedly being called a “stupid woman,” entrepreneur Julie Deane was forced to take decisive action that shaped the future of her company. And now that the firm is worth millions and has become a household name, Deane’s numerous business successes have proved that she is anything but stupid.

Julie Deane is the face behind The Cambridge Satchel Company, a business that began in her kitchen. Armed with a steaming cup of tea, Deane fired up Microsoft Excel and brainstormed ways in which she could make enough money to send both her young children to private school. And with just $850 at her disposal, Deane built her enterprise from very little indeed.

Deane’s main motivation for sending her children to private school was that her daughter Emily had been suffering at the hands of bullies. Sometimes arriving home with her body bruised, Emily was no longer the outgoing, happy individual that she’d once been. “I promised her that I would find a way to put her in a place where she would feel super happy and super safe,” Deane told The Pool.

