When This Marine Returned From Deployment, His Wife Told Him To Take Her Straight To The Hospital

One soldier’s wife was waiting for her husband’s homecoming holding a handmade sign. While others around her were smiling, though, she was grimacing in pain. She knew that she needed to get to the hospital fast, but she was determined to pick up her husband first.

Katrina Wythes is from Ventura, California, and her husband, Marc, is in the Marines. Towards the end of 2016 he was deployed for a mission, leaving his wife and his young daughter at home. It would be months before he would return.

However, the timing of the deployment wasn’t exactly ideal. That’s because Katrina was pregnant, and by the time her husband’s mission began she was already three months gone. The couple’s second child was due on May 25, 2017.

