For 47 Years This Married Man Has Kept A Gift From His Ex-Girlfriend Under The Christmas Tree

Every year, this man gets out a mystery gift from an ex-girlfriend, looks at it, then puts it away. He has lived for 47 years without knowing what’s inside. But with the 50th anniversary coming up, he’s been trying to trace his old flame.

Adrian Pearce is a man from Canada with a remarkable story. It all started in 1970, when he was just a teenager. He was in Grade 12 at secondary school on the outskirts of Toronto, and it was just before the Christmas holidays.

At that time, the 17-year-old had a girlfriend. Her name was Vicki and it was Pearce’s first ever proper relationship. But sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. Pearce’s high school sweetheart broke up with him right before Christmas, leaving him hurt.

