This Martial Artist Met His Former School Bully On TV, And He Dished Out The Ultimate Comeback

No five-year-old should ever be scared to go to school. But Matt Fiddes described himself as being “very shy and little” as a child 33 years ago – making him the perfect target for one particular bully bigger and brasher than he was.

He couldn’t escape his persecutor, either. He’d kick him under tables, and find him on recreation apparatus in the playground. While other kids ran, kicked a soccer ball or played tag, Fiddes said he was tormented and teased. He’d come home bruised both physically and mentally.

As the boy grew older, ill-intentioned classmates continued to find him, too. “Bullied kids, their confidence is so hit hard, they attract bullies,” Fiddes told the hosts of ITV’s Good Morning. “My parents tried to keep moving me from school to school to try and solve the problem but I’d just attract stronger, more powerful kids and it would continue it on.”

