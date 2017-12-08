McDonald’s Has Made An Announcement That Will Mark The End Of An Era For The Fast Food Giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its birth in the 1950s, McDonald’s has gone on to redefine what we eat. At last count, McDonald’s sold food to 69 million customers a day from 36,900 outlets across the world. However, a recent announcement signals an end to something quite special about the company.

McDonald’s as we know it was created by a milkshake machine salesman called Ray Kroc. While on the road in 1954, he visited a hamburger restaurant in California run by two brothers, Richard and Maurice McDonald. Subsequently, he had a moment of inspiration that would change the world.

Kroc realized the incredible potential of the restaurant, and he became a franchise agent. Consequently, he ended up opening his own McDonald’s in Des Plaines, Illinois. As a result of his acumen, he was successful enough to actually buy the McDonald’s brand itself in 1961.

