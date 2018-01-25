Medics Had This Mom Hide Her Pregnancy In Case Her Babies Died. But At 32 Weeks A Miracle Took Place

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like the excitement that comes with finding out you’re pregnant – except, perhaps, the unbelievable shock of discovering you’re having multiples. Conceiving identical twins without the aid of fertility treatment takes place in only one in 250 pregnancies, after all.

But, for Australian mom-to-be Kate Lucas, her pregnancy came with a caveat: she wasn’t supposed to tell anyone she was expecting. That’s because her doctor believed her twins had just a sliver of a chance at survival. Consequently, he wanted Kate to be realistic about breaking the news – in case she later had to break some hearts.

Despite this dark diagnosis, though, Kate’s twins had different plans. And, 32 weeks into their mother’s pregnancy, the twins came into the world in a miraculous way. Their doctors were stunned, too, when they realized what the tiny infants had overcome in order to survive.

