When This 4-Year-Old Met His Baby Brother For The First Time, His Reaction Was Absolutely Priceless

When four-year-old Kent met his brother Noah for the first time, no one had any idea how he would react. However, it’s safe to say that his response to the baby left everyone floored. As a result, the encounter between the two siblings soon went viral.

There’s nothing quite like brotherly love. However, when a family welcomes a new baby, it can be hard for their older siblings to understand that the little baby in their parents’ arms will probably grow to be one of their biggest allies.

Instead, many big brothers and sisters struggle to adjust to the new addition to their family. And in many ways, it’s only natural for a firstborn to feel some jealousy towards the little life they now have to share mom and dad with. However, it’s important for parents to try and eliminate feelings of envy early on.

