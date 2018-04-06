Minutes After This 2-Year-Old Called The Cops, An Officer Showed Up And Burst Out Laughing

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather sensibly, some children are taught from a young age that they should call 911 during emergencies. So, when Aaliyah Garrett found herself in need of help, she did just that. When a sheriff’s deputy came to the little girl’s door, however, the officer was presented with a situation that she may not have been expecting.

And Aaliyah, from South Carolina, was being supervised by her grandfather when she had made the call to the authorities. Nevertheless, the two-year-old found herself in a situation that she thought could only be solved by the emergency services. As a result, she dialled 911 and was duly connected to dispatchers in Greenville County.

That call was made on March 2, 2016; the nature of the incident was initially unclear, however, as Aaliyah had trouble explaining her situation. She could only babble, and her words made no sense to the individual on the other end of the phone.

