When This Young Man Was Signed By MLB, He Used His First Paycheck To Turn His Parents’ Lives Around

There are few better feelings for an aspiring sportsperson than finally turning professional. Brady Singer can certainly attest to that, as he joined the Kansas City Royals in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. However, the pitcher surprised everyone when he handed over an envelope to his parents that Christmas.

Singer was born in August 1996 and grew up in Leesburg, Florida, alongside his parents Brett and Jacquelyn, before moving to nearby Eustis. The aspiring pitcher later became a student at Eustis High School, joining their baseball team.

Following some impressive displays under his high school coach David Lee, Singer then enrolled at the University of Florida in 2016. The right-hander was subsequently selected for the Florida Gators, making over 20 appearances in his freshman year. And during that time, he made quite an impression.

