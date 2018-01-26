A Mom Almost Died Twice While Having Triplets. But Their Remarkable Story Doesn’t End There

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama mama Amber Ertley had just successfully delivered three healthy babies in February 2016 when her partner, Levi Nelson, noticed something wasn't right. A scene of wonder and delight then took a terrifyingly dramatic turn. After the third of her triplets emerged, Ertley's heart had stopped and she began to lose blood rapidly. The then 24-year-old was now fighting for her life. And little did she know what a grueling struggle it would turn out to be.

In 2015 Ertley and her partner Nelson, who was then 30, both believed that they had completed their family. They were the proud parents of two little girls – four-year-old Lilly and two-year-old Josey – and were happy with their life. Besides, their automobile was on the small side and their cosy house was quite compact. So both were not really big enough to accommodate any more offspring.

However, just as the couple were about to settle down to a relatively quiet life in the small city of Oneonta, AL, they got a big surprise. Things were going to get a lot noisier, not to mention overcrowded; Ertley discovered she was pregnant for the third time. And, almost before she knew it, the expectant mom found herself lying on an ultrasound technician’s couch once again.

