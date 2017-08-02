Mom Was Arrested For Locking Her Son In A Hot Car. Then She Asked The Cops The Most Ironic Question

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us fondly remember hot summer days as a kid. However, one of the major downsides was the experience of boiling car journeys, which were particularly bad if the car had been left sitting out in the sun. Some days it would be like stepping inside a greenhouse.

As a result, no one wants to be inside a car in the sun on a scorching day. Likewise, we all know that you shouldn’t leave a dog in a hot car when you go into the store. And while this Florida mom didn’t have a dog, she did have a son.

Thirty-year-old Colleen Walker was making a visit to the Dollar General store in South Daytona, Florida, with both her son and daughter. She locked her son inside her SUV and then took her daughter into the store with her.

